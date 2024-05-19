Sunday, May 19, 2024

12:30 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 35,456

At least 35,456 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli troops since October 7, 2023.

Other 79,476 people in the besieged enclave have been injured during that period, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.

Israel has defied calls for restraint or ceasefire, brutally launching strikes on civilian and humanitarian camps in Gaza.

06:33 GMT — Many people killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat camp in Gaza

A Gaza hospital has said that an Israeli air strike targeting a house at a refugee camp in the centre of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people.

"We received 20 fatalities and several wounded after an Israeli air strike targeted a house belonging to the Hasan family in Al Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza," the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said in a statement.

Witnesses said the strike occurred around 3:00 am local time.

05:44 GMT — Two Israeli soldiers killed in south Gaza, military says

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in a battle in the southern part of Gaza, the military has said.

Israel's military has been focusing its offensive in the southern part of Gaza where it claims the remaining Hamas brigades are holed up.

05:00 GMT — Number of journalists killed in Gaza at 148 in Israeli onslaught

The number of journalists killed by the Israeli army in Gaza has increased to 148.

Abdullah al Najjar was the latest victim of Israeli bombardments, which also killed dozens of civilians overnight in the blockaded enclave’s al Nuseirat, Bureij and Jabaliya refugee camps and the cities of Beit Lahiya, Rafah and Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said three people were killed and many were injured in an air strike on a house in the northern al Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Other civilians were also killed and injured in an air attack on the house of the Shaheen family in Gaza City and intense artillery fire on areas around Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

04:00 GMT — US tightens grip on uni protests against Israel's Gaza invasion

A half-dozen University of Pennsylvania students were among 19 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during an attempt to occupy a school building, university police have said.

Their arrests came a week after authorities broke up a protest encampment on campus and arrested nine students — and as other colleges across the country, anxious to prepare for commencement season, have either negotiated agreements with students or called in police to dismantle protest camps.

Members of Penn Students Against the Occupation of Palestine announced the action Friday at the school’s Fisher-Bennett Hall, urging supporters to bring “flags, pots, pans, noise-makers, megaphones” and other items, the University of Pennsylvania Division of Public Safety said in a news release.

