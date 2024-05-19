AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ugandan army captures ADF rebel group's 'bomb expert'
The Ugandan army has arrested a senior commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) said to be the group's "bomb expert."
Ugandan army captures ADF rebel group's 'bomb expert'
The Ugandan army has been battling ADF rebels for years now. / Photo: AFP
May 19, 2024

Uganda's military has captured the commander of a rebel group who is an expert in making improvised explosive devices, or bombs, that the group has used to carry out deadly attacks in the past, the army said on Sunday.

The suspected insurgent, Anywari Al Iraq, a Ugandan, was captured in the jungles of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces is based, the military, Uganda People's Defence Forces, said in a statement.

During the operation, nine people including children were also rescued from an area in Ituri province in DR Congo's east, the military said.

"An assortment of improvised explosive device (IED) making materials were recovered," it said.

Killed hundreds of villagers

The rebel ADF began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in DR Congo since the late 1990s. It is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over recent years.

In one of its most deadly attacks, the group was blamed for a November 2021 triple suicide bombing in the capital Kampala, which killed seven people, including the bombers.

In 2021, the Ugandan army launched a joint operation with the military in DR Congo's east to try to defeat the insurgency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us