Manchester City have won their fourth consecutive English Premier League (EPL) title, becoming the first EPL side to win four titles in a row.

Pep Guardiola's men beat West Ham United 3-1 in their final match of the season at the Etihad Stadium to clinch the trophy, which was being hotly pursued by second-placed Arsenal.

City have now completed the 2023/24 season on 91 points, two ahead of Arsenal, and are still in contention for the FA Cup trophy in a final against their crosstown rivals Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 25.

On Sunday, Phil Foden fired a screamer in the 2nd minute to open the scoresheet for City before extending their lead against West Ham in the 18th minute through a brilliant build-up play.

Kudus' acrobatic goal

Mohammed Kudus pulled one back for West Ham United in the 42nd minute through a spectacular overhead kick.

Rodri scored City's third goal in the 59th minute to seal the victory for the champions.

Prior to City's record-setting win on Sunday, no EPL team had won four league titles in a row.

Only Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City had won three league titles in a row.

Guardiola's trophy-laden cabinet

This marks Manchester City's 10th Premier League title in the club's history, and seventh since their Abu Dhabi owners City Football Group took over the English side in 2008.

Guardiola has now won 17 pieces of silverware since joining City, a haul that includes six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup and two Community Shields.

EPL table top six:

Manchester City – 91 points

Arsenal – 89 points

Liverpool – 82 points

Aston Villa – 68 points

Tottenham Hotspur – 66 points

Chelsea – 63 points

