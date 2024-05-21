Tuesday, May 21, 2024

09:09 GMT –– Israel deliberately kills Palestinian doctor in Jenin: Health Ministry

The Palestinian Health Ministry condemned the Israeli killing of a Palestinian doctor in the Jenin city in the northern West Bank, describing it as a "deliberate crime."

In a statement, the ministry identified the doctor as Aseed Jabareen, 50, who was killed in the vicinity of the Jenin hospital where he worked.

"The crime of the deliberate killing of the martyr doctor at the hands of the (Israeli) occupation forces is added to the series of daily crimes and assaults on the Palestinian health sector," the statement also said.

It added that Jabareen had been working as a surgical doctor in the ministry's hospitals for 17 years.

08:29 GMT –– Hamas calls out ICC for 'equating executioner with victim'

Hamas has criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "equating the executioner with the victim" after it sought arrest warrants for leaders of the Palestinian resistance group.

In a statement on Telegram on Monday, Hamas requested the ICC to issue arrest warrants for all Israeli war criminals and cancel those against the Palestinian group.​​​​​​​

Hamas claimed the warrants for the Palestinian resistance leaders lacked legal basis.

08:12 GMT –– Israel's Gallant: ICC prosecutor trying to deny Israeli right to self-defence

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant described a request by the International Criminal Court prosecutor for arrest warrants against him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "disgraceful" bid to interfere in the Gaza war.

"The attempt by Prosecutor Karim Khan to deny the State of Israel the right to self-defence and to free its hostages must be rejected out of hand," Gallant said in a post on X.

07:34 GMT –– 'Delayed but positive': Turkish justice minister on ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The Turkish justice minister on Monday praised International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, describing the move as "delayed but positive."

In a post on X, Yilmaz Tunc criticised Israel for its actions in Gaza since October 7, 2023, claiming that these actions have violated international law and disregarded fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, property, security, and freedom of religion and conscience.

"The application for an arrest warrant by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for the war and crimes against humanity they committed is a delayed but positive decision," Tunc said.

07:17 GMT –– Slovenia supports ICC's 'arrest warrant' for Israeli officials

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry supported the "arrest warrant" issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Public Prosecutor Karim Khan against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"War crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Israel and Palestine from at least Oct 7 2023 must be prosecuted independently and impartially regardless of the perpetrators," Slovenia's Foreign Ministry said Monday on X.

"Accountability is crucial to prevent atrocities and to guarantee peace," the ministry said.

The ministry underlined that Slovenia firmly supports the ICC and welcomes this advancement in the investigation of the recent situation in Palestine.

06:56 GMT –– Israeli army raids Jenin city, kills 7 Palestinians

The Israeli army early on Tuesday raided the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, triggering clashes that killed seven Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that a large force stormed into the city, amid intense Israeli drones overflights in Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement that seven Palestinians were killed and nine others were injured, including two in serious condition, from the Israeli forces in Jenin.

06:13 GMT —France supports ICC amid warrants sought for Israeli leaders

France has said late Monday that it supports the independence of the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for leaders from Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence, and the fight against impunity in all situations," its foreign ministry said in a statement.

05:26 GMT — Rafah becoming 'increasingly desperate and dangerous': UN

The UN has issued stark warnings about the deteriorating security situation in Gaza amid Israel's military offensive, particularly in the southern city of Rafah.

Emphasising the urgency of resuming peace talks, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, highlighted the desperate situation in Rafah at a UN Security Council session.

Saying that the situation in the city is "becoming increasingly desperate and dangerous for the already besieged population," he urged all parties to "redouble all efforts and return to the negotiating table immediately and in good faith."

05:09 GMT — Palestinian, US officials discuss need to stop Gaza war

A senior official of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) discussed the need to stop the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the PLO's Executive Committee, said in a statement on his X account that he and Sullivan discussed "the necessity of stopping the war immediately in the Gaza Strip and forcing Israel to open all crossings to bring in food and medicine."

Their talks also dwelt on "halting Israeli measures in the West Bank, including settlements, attacks, incursions and confiscation of the PA (Palestinian Authority) funds."

04:30 GMT — Netanyahu vows to continue onslaught against Gaza despite ICC arrest warrant bid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a call for arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant will not tie Israel's hands in its war on Gaza.

In video statement, Netanyahu said the ICC's warrants are directed against all of Israel and reiterated that the court's move was anti-Semitic.

He harshly attacked ICC Public Prosecutor Karim Khan, claiming that seeking to issue arrest warrants against him and Gallant along with three leaders from the Palestinian group Hamas is "an utter distortion of reality."

03:50 GMT –– Israel's onslaught in Gaza 'not genocide': Biden

US President Joe Biden has defended Israel's ongoing carnage in besieged Gaza, saying that what it is happening in the blockaded enclave is "not genocide."

"Let me be clear: contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that," Biden said at a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month at the White House.

Biden also rejected the decision by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan to seek arrest warrants for a pair of senior Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

03:20 GMT –– Sullivan, Israeli officials discuss Rafah invasion

Israeli officials have briefed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan about "new alternative approaches" to Rafah invasion that aim to address US concerns, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan told the officials that Israel and Egypt talks on reopening the Rafah crossing are crucial to ensuring the flow of humanitarian assistance, according to the statement.

Sullivan met on Monday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition leader Yair Lapid, among other Israeli officials.

02:15 GMT –– Amal Clooney helped ICC weigh war crimes evidence

Amal Clooney helped the ICC weigh the evidence that led to the decision to seek arrest warrants for top Israeli and Hamas leaders, the human rights lawyer said.

The high-profile British-Lebanese barrister posted a statement on the website of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she founded with her husband, American actor George Clooney.

Both she and the foundation had previously been criticised on social media for not speaking out over the civilian death toll in Gaza.

