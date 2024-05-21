Gunmen have reportedly killed more than 40 people in an attack on a mining community in Nigeria's central Plateau state, local media reported on Tuesday.

Residents said the attack happened late on Monday in the remote village of Zurak in the Bashar district of Wase local government area, according to a report by The Daily Trust publication.

Sahpi'i Sambo, a youth leader in the area said the gunmen riding on motorcycles arrived in the community at about 5pm local time and started shooting sporadically.

Sambo said more than 40 people were killed and several others injured.

He added that residents fled to the neighbouring communities for safety.

Inter-communal clashes

The Nigerian army is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Attacks by armed men and kidnappings are quite common in Nigeria where incidents of inter-communal clashes are also rife.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.