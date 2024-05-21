TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Romania target $15B in bilateral trade volume: President Erdogan
Bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Romania exceeded $10 billion for two consecutive years, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan said that Ankara has implemented a passport-free policy for Romanian travelers. / Photo: AA
May 21, 2024

Türkiye and Romania have set a target of $15 billion in bilateral trade, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Romania exceeded $10 billion for two consecutive years," Erdogan said at a joint news conference on Tuesday with visiting Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the presidential complex in Ankara.

"Our goal is to reach $15 billion," he added.

Erdogan also said that Ankara has implemented a passport-free policy for Romanian travelers.

"We have implemented a regulation that will enable Romanian citizens to travel to our country with their identity card," Erdogan added.

Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said that Türkiye’s direct investments in Romania have reached $7.5 billion, adding that Romania is one of the top 10 countries among EU member states where Turkish companies invest, and in the contracting sector, it is a country that ranks first in Europe.

