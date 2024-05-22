Zimbabwe has frozen two properties owned by Uganda Red Cross boss, Robert Kwesiga, and his wife over suspicions of involvement in crime, Zimbabwean media report quoting the country's prosecution authority.

The value of the two houses, estimated at $300,000, do not match Kwesiga's earnings during his employment by the Danish Red Cross in Zimbabwe between 2007 and 2013, state-controlled Herald newspaper reports quoting the authority's statement.

A high court issued the interim freeze order last week following an application by the prosecutor-general's office.

"In addition, they or anyone acting on their behalf is restrained from disposing of the property until the order is varied or set aside by the court," the authority said in its statement.

Mere speculation

In defence, the couple's lawyer argued that prosecution had relied on mere suspicion and speculation, and that the threshold for granting a freeze order had not been met.

The court gave the couple 30 days to explain how they acquired the two houses that are located in Mt Pleasant and Vainona suburbs or risk their forfeiture to the state, the Herald newspaper reports.

The freeze order was issued to avoid the risk of any quick sale of the houses, it adds.

There was no paper trail on the source and movement of the money used to purchase the properties, a statement from the authority is quoted as saying.

'Legitimate income'

Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor quotes Kwesiga as saying the properties were bought using legally obtained money.

"We acquired the property in 2012 through authentic and legal procedures with legitimate income," he is quoted as saying in a text message.

He added: "The judge asked for documents to accompany the property in question and these were shared with the lawyers."

