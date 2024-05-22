BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
New evidence links Apple to conflict mineral - DRC lawyers
Lawyers urge Apple to answer questions about its supply chain in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Much of minerals used to make high-tech products are sourced from DR Congo. Photo / Reuters
May 22, 2024

International lawyers representing the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Wednesday new evidence gathered from whistleblowers indicates that Apple is sourcing minerals from conflict areas in the east of the country.

In a statement, the lawyers urged Apple to answer questions about its supply chain in the country, and said they were evaluating legal options.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Congo's lawyers notified Apple CEO Tim Cook on April 22 of a series of concerns about its supply chain, and also wrote to Apple subsidiaries in France, demanding answers within three weeks.

Lawyers Amsterdam & Partners LLP said in their statement on Wednesday that, four weeks later, "the tech giant has remained silent and neither answered nor even acknowledged receipt of the questions.

"We have received new evidence from whistleblowers. It is more urgent than ever that Apple provide real answers to the very serious questions we have raised," one of the lawyers, Robert Amsterdam said.

SOURCE:Reuters
