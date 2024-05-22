WORLD
Haiti police to lead multinational force
Haitian police will lead a multinational security force that will be deployed to the country to contain gang violence, Haiti's transitional council has said.
Haiti has faced worsening gang violence problem since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 202. / Photo: AFP
May 22, 2024

Haiti's national police force will take charge of a much-awaited UN-backed security mission set to launch by the end of this month, Haiti's transition council said on Tuesday.

Police will oversee the force, meant to wrest back control over large swathes of Haiti from gangs, and will make decisions on its "makeup, objectives, rules of engagement and health measures," the transition council said on X.

Last year, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution authorising the mission's deployment. However, progress has lagged as Haiti has fallen into further chaos, which saw interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry pushed out and an interim council installed in April.

Kenya has offered 1,000 officers to lead the force, though their deployment has been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges despite construction on a base to house them underway.

Wary of international interventions

Kenyan President William Ruto is in Washington to meet US President Joe Biden. The two are expected to speak about Haiti.

Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh have also pledged personnel to the force.

Other foreign governments have been reluctant to take part in the mission. Many Haitians have also been wary of international interventions after previous UN missions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic and sex abuse scandals.

"Haiti, through the Haitian National Police, will have overall control over the mission on the ground," the transition council said, adding it "should be deployed before the end of May."

Heavily armed gangs

Haiti's police are up against heavily armed gangs, worsening humanitarian conditions and lack equipment and infrastructure.

Some 80 police officers were killed in action, died in accidents or disappeared last year, according to a union report.

SOURCE:Reuters
