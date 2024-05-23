South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has welcomedthe decision by Spain, Norway, and Ireland to recognise Palestine as a state.

Spain, Norway, and Ireland say they will formally recognise Palestine as a state on Tuesday, May 28th.

President Ramaphosa made the comments on the sidelines of the ANC mini-rally held at the KaMhlushwa stadium in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

“This means that our call for Palestine to be recognised and for a peace process including a ceasefire is gathering support, and ... we are glad that we have really raised the issue of moral rectitude and justice, and humanity in the world,” Ramaphosa said.

Full membership bid

In May, the United Nations General Assembly backed a Palestinian bid to become a full member, which would effectively recognise a Palestinian state.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Wednesday it was “an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine.” He said the move was intended to help move the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to resolution through a two-state solution.

The decision was welcomed by the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli authorities, however, say the recognition undermines their right to self-defence and efforts to return the 128 hostages being held by Hamas.

