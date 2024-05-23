AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal asks for citizens' views on legal reforms
Senegal has started collecting views from the public on proposals for legal reforms.
Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as Senegal's new president on April 2, 2024. / Photo: AP
May 23, 2024

Senegalese authorities on Thursday launched an online platform for citizens to post their views on judicial reform, a major priority for new President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The justice "tribunal" is due to sit from May 28 to June 4 as part of a national dialogue process, bringing together jurists, university teachers and ordinary people with the online service called "Jubbanti", meaning redress in the local Wolof language.

"This is part of our commitment to a more transparent, efficient justice system that is open to everyone," Faye wrote on the presidency's website.

Jubbanti works in French and Wolof.

'Political arbitration'

"I invite you to use the platform with sincerity and constructively," Faye added.

"Your contributions are indispensable towards building a legal system worthy of our national ambition, founded on fairness, transparency and responsibility."

The proposals that emerge from the tribunal will be subject to "political arbitration", Alassane Ndiaye, a technical adviser at the justice ministry told a press conference.

Faye, elected president at the end of March, had pledged in a speech to the nation to "restore the reputation" of justice among a raft of reforms for Senegal after accusing the previous government of abusing the legal system for political ends.

SOURCE:AFP
