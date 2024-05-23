AFRICA
Sugar factory blast kills 11 people in Tanzania
At least 11 people have been killed in an explosion at a sugar factory in eastern Tanzania on Thursday.
Tanzanian police said the blast occurred after a heating system at the plant exploded on May 23, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 23, 2024

At least 11 people have been killed in an explosion at a factory in Tanzania's eastern district of Mvomero.

Morogoro Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Shaban Marugujo said that the blast occurred at 1am local time (23:00GMT) on Thursday at Mtibwa Sugar Factory, according to a report by local publication The Citizen.

Police said the blast occurred after a heating system at the plant exploded as workers were about to start sugar production.

Marugujo said two people were also injured in the blast, adding that the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

SOURCE:AA
