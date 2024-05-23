UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has called for a ceasefire in Sudan, adding that civilians' right to seek safety must be respected.

"Reports from El Fasher in Sudan are terrible: deadly attacks on civilians, horrifying accounts of ethnic targeting, people too fearful of checkpoints to even flee!" Grandi said on X on Thursday.

"Deliberate violence on civilians must stop. Their right to seek safety must be respected," he said, adding: "Ceasefire is needed now!"

According to the UN human rights office, at least 58 civilians are reported to have been killed and 213 others injured in El-Fasher since fighting dramatically escalated in the North Darfur town earlier in May.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.