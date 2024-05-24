AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Russia 'pleased as Africa steadily gains political weight'
Russia will continue to enhance its diplomatic presence in Africa, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Russia 'pleased as Africa steadily gains political weight'
Putin started his fifth term in office in early May, 2024. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 24, 2024

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says work was underway to open embassies in three more African countries - Sierra Leone, Niger and South Sudan.

Speaking at a reception for heads of diplomatic missions on the occasion of Africa Day on Thursday, Lavrov said Russia will further seek enhancing its diplomatic presence on the continent.

"In Russia, we are pleased to note that Africa continues to steadily gain political weight and establish itself as one of the most important pillars of the emerging polycentric world order," he said.

Lavrov said Russia and Africa have historically been united by close ties of friendship.

Moscow always backed the African nations in their anticolonial struggle, supported young African states, provided economic and technical assistance in the formation and development of national economies, and helped to ensure reliable defense capability, he added.

Trade volume

"Today, the tasks of combating new colonial and neocolonial practices are coming to the fore. The West's methods have changed, but the essence of its policy towards African countries has remained the same – to subordinate everyone to its will, to live at the expense of others, using more sophisticated forms of exploitation within the framework of a 'rules-based order'," he stressed.

He assessed prospects of the Russian-African cooperation as having "huge potential," noting that in 2023 the trade turnover between Russian and the continent increased by 30% to some $25 billion.

"We will continue to work together to engage in full the existing potential in o rder to bring our relations to the level of a truly strategic partnership," the minister said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us