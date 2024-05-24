TÜRKİYE
Disinformation poses significant threats and challenges — Altun
Fahrettin Altun assures that Türkiye will continue to fight its vigorous efforts against this disinformation campaign, just as it has been doing against Israeli disinformation since October 7.
"We are keeping watch for the truth 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Altun said, underlining that the Turkish Communications Model puts the truth at the centre. / Photo: AA
May 24, 2024

The digital media landscape poses new threats and challenges, with the crisis of truth taking hold of global discourse, Head of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun has warned.

"The most significant of these challenges is certainly the truth being undermined, weakened, and overtaken by lies on the one hand and the crisis of truth on the other," Altun said on Friday during his address to the "Bab-i Ali School: Disinformation Threat and Communication Strategies in the 21st Century” event.

Disinformation is the primary driver of these challenges, he added, calling it "the scourge of our time."

Drawing attention to the fact that "Israel has employed disinformation as a weapon for the past 230 days in an effort to cover up its crimes" in Palestine's Gaza, Altun vowed that Türkiye will continue its vigorous efforts against this disinformation campaign.

'Truth at the centre'

"In this era known as the post-truth era, efforts are being made to undermine the truth, and combating this global problem at the individual and institutional level is one of our most crucial activities," the head of communications said.

He stressed that the "Türkiye Communication Model", implemented under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, incorporates strategies that allow the country to combat disinformation using various instruments.

"We are keeping watch for the truth 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Altun said, underlining that their communications model puts the truth at the centre.

SOURCE:TRT World
