AFRICA
Türkiye congratulates African Union on 61st anniversary
The Türkiye-Africa Ministerial Review Conference will be held this fall, the Turkish foreign ministry said.
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. Photo / Reuters
May 25, 2024

Türkiye on Saturday congratulated the African Union on completing 61 years.

Africa Day is an annual commemoration of May 25, 1963 when African nations came together to form the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now called the African Union.

“We sincerely congratulate all our African friends on the occasion of 25 May Africa Day, which marks the 61st anniversary of the foundation of the African Union, that symbolizes the ideal of an integrated African continent and the desire to live together in tolerance,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Our relations with the strategically important African continent and its nations are conducted "in a holistic, institutional, and systematic framework, based on the principles of mutual respect and equality,” the statement added.

“The main objective of our cooperation with African countries is to ensure that peace, stability, and development take root throughout Africa,” it read.

Ankara will support African nations "to help make their voice heard stronger," the statement said.

As part of Ankara's vision for Africa, the third edition of the Türkiye-Africa Ministerial Review Conference will be held this fall, the ministry said.

“Happy Africa Day!,” the statement concluded.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
