Manchester United won the FA Cup after stunning Premier League champion Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put Erik ten Hag’s team in control by halftime.

Substitute Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back for City late on to set up a nervy finish.

Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute after mistakes from City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Mainoo then added a second goal in the 39th to spark passionate celebrations from manager Ten Hag, whose job was under intense scrutiny going into the final.

