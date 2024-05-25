SPORTS
Man Utd stun rivals Man City 2-1 to win FA Cup
FA Cup victory ensures that United qualify for next season's Europa League.
Man Utd stun rivals Man City 2-1 to win FA Cup
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates.  / Photo: Reuters
May 25, 2024

Manchester United won the FA Cup after stunning Premier League champion Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put Erik ten Hag’s team in control by halftime.

Substitute Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back for City late on to set up a nervy finish.

Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute after mistakes from City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Mainoo then added a second goal in the 39th to spark passionate celebrations from manager Ten Hag, whose job was under intense scrutiny going into the final.

SOURCE:AP
