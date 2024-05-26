TÜRKİYE
Turkish president, former Senegalese leader discuss bilateral relations
The Turkish leader expressed his belief that the relationship between the two nations would continue to develop in the new term. / Photo: AA Archive
May 26, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Senegalese President Macky Sall discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan voiced his hope on Saturday that the results of the March elections held in West African country would be auspicious. The vote was won by Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who took oath as president early last month.

The Turkish leader expressed his belief that the relationship between the two nations would continue to develop in the new term.

Erdogan also congratulated Sall on the occasion of Africa Day, which marks the 61st anniversary of the foundation of the African Union.

Senegal's youngest president

Senegal has inaugurated Africa's youngest elected leader as president, as the 44-year-old and previously little-known Bassirou Diomaye Faye completed a dramatic ascent from prison to presidency within weeks.

Hours later, Ousmane Sonko, the popular opposition figure who helped catapult him to victory, was named as the country's new prime minister.

"I am aware that the results of the elections express a profound desire for systemic change," he said.

"Through my election, the Senegalese people have committed to building a sovereign, just and prosperous Senegal in a progressing Africa."

SOURCE:TRT World
