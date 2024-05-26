Sunday, May 26, 2024

10:55 GMT – Gaza death toll nears 36,000

With 81 Palestinian deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the latest Israeli forces bombardments on the besieged Gaza Strip, the total number of people killed in the enclave since last October has approached the grim mark of 36,000.

At least 35,984 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the health ministry in the besieged enclave said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said 80,643 people have been injured as a result of the ongoing Israeli military offensive.

08:00 GMT — Israel hits Rafah, kills several Palestinians despite ICJ order

Several Palestinians were killed and injured Saturday following Israeli air strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza, according to an Anadolu news agency correspondent.

A warplane targeted a gathering of civilians in the Shaboura refugee camp in central Rafah. Other Israeli warplanes bombed several houses in downtown Rafah and carried out air strikes on agricultural lands in the area, said the correspondent.

In another escalation of the attack on Rafah, Anadolu reported, that Israeli artillery targeted an apartment in the Al-Fayrouz residential tower in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood west of the city, injuring three Palestinians — the severity of whose injuries could not be immediately determined.

07:10 GMT — Al-Qassam Brigades releases video of hostages killed in Israeli air strikes

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, has released a video addressed to the families of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

It included images of several hostages who were killed in Israeli air strikes.

“Your own army, under orders from Netanyahu, insulted your captives' dignity; alive and dead,” said the video that had previous statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and army spokesperson Daniel Hagari, shown behind bullet-riddled glass.

06:23 GMT — Anti-tank missile from Lebanon hits house in northern Israel

An anti-tank missile from southern has hit a house in northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

“An anti-tank missile launched from southern Lebanon hit a house in Metula, without causing any casualties,” Israeli Army Radio reported.

The broadcaster did not note further details.

05:32 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village in northern West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked homes of Palestinians under the protection of the Israeli army in the village of Qusra in the southern city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestine news agency, WAFA has reported.

“The townspeople rushed to repel the attack, which led to clashes with the occupation army and settlers,” during which the army used “live bullets,” it said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it treated the wounds of a 29-year-old man who was injured during fighting in Qusra and transported him to the hospital.

04:11 GMT — German vice-chancellor accuses Israel of violating international law

German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, has said that Israel has crossed the line by violating international law with its actions in Gaza.

Habeck responded to questions by Germans at the "Democracy Festival" in Berlin, organized to mark the 75th anniversary of the German Constitution.

Emphasizing that Israel must comply with international law, Habeck said, "The famine, the suffering of the Palestinian population, the attacks in the Gaza Strip are — as we are now seeing in court — incompatible with international law."

