AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria seeks help to resettle millions of refugees
Nigeria has appealed for international help to resettle millions of refugees in the country.
Insecurity, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria, has forced many people out of their homes. / Photo: AP
May 26, 2024

Nigeria has appealed to the international community to assist in the resettlement of millions of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country's northeast.

Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State, the hotspot of Boko Haram's decade-long attacks, said on Friday 1.2 million refugees and displaced persons still live in camps in the state as well as neighbouring Niger and Chad.

"This is still worrisome because IDPs are living on supports from government and donors but this is no longer sustainable.

"We appeal to international community and government to support us to resettle them," he pleaded at a meeting with the country's National Assembly committee.

Terrorist activities

He said the terrorist activities are still going on despite military action, calling for more support for the Nigerian forces.

Boko Haram and its split group, ISWAP, have been carrying out attacks since 2009 in Nigeria, one of Africa's largest nations.

SOURCE:AA
