Egypt condemns bombardment of Rafah by Israel as death toll mounts
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called the strikes as "a new flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law."
Egypt and Jordan in new statements have condemned Israel's attacks on Rafah  / Photo: Getty Images
May 27, 2024

Egypt has condemned what it called the "deliberate bombardment by Israeli forces of displaced peoples' tents" in Rafah, in strikes that Gaza's civil defence agency said killed at least 40 people.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday calling on Israel to "implement the measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning an immediate cessation of military operations" in Rafah.

The ministry condemned the strike as "a new flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law."

It deplored the "tragic event" and denounced the "targeting of defenceless civilians" and "a systematic policy aimed at widening the scope of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip to make it uninhabitable."

'Violation of international law'

Jordan also expressed its condemnation, accusing Israel of committing "ongoing war crimes."

Jordanian authorities said the bombardment in Rafah "defies the rulings of the International Court of Justice and constitutes a severe violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

The Palestinian presidency and Hamas have accused Israel of committing a "massacre" by targeting a centre for displaced people near Rafah, in the far south of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's army said it had killed two senior Hamas officials in an air strike on a compound in the city and said it was aware of reports that civilians had been harmed in the incident and that it was "under review."

SOURCE:AFP
