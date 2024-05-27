By Edward Qorro

Nestled in the shadow of Mount Meru in Tanzania, Nadosoito village in Muriet ward of Arusha cuts a picture of tranquillity typical of the countryside.

Here, Lightness Mollel's day ends as it begins — taking care of and being thankful for her pair of donkeys.

As the sun slips below the horizon, the mother of three offers a bucketful of water to her weary companions after a gruelling day out in the summer heat. She then pats both lovingly, as if to tell them what they mean to her family.

The donkeys are Lightness’s lifeline, bearing sackloads of charcoal from Mirongoine village to the bustling streets of Arusha, where she sells these to her customers.

The daily 16km trudge sometimes leaves the donkeys with scarred backs and wounds on their haunches.

Looking at them, Lightness often feels guilty, but she seemingly has no choice. Neither do scores of other Maasai women in urban Tanzania who rely on these so-called beasts of burden for their livelihood.

"This is our reality — a constant struggle to provide for our families," Lightness tells TRT Afrika.

But unlike Lightness, not everyone cares as much for the animals integral to their survival.

In Arusha and its surrounding areas, injured donkeys barely able to walk with heavy loads are commonplace. Their open wounds and unsteady gait also suggest possible cruelty towards these uncomplaining animals.

"A donkey is an important part of the livelihood cycle in these parts. Unfortunately, most people don't seem to realise that keeping them healthy is just as crucial," says Livingstone Masija, executive director of the Arusha Society for the Protection of Animals (ASPA).

Illegal skin trade

Despite their importance to local communities, donkeys are slaughtered for their hide.

The Donkey Sanctuary, a conservation organisation focusing on donkeys, reports that at least 5.9 million donkeys are being slaughtered every year to meet the escalating demand for ejiao, a traditional Chinese medicine produced with collagen extracted from animal skin.

The figure, which The Donkey Sanctuary calls a conservative estimate, is projected to reach 6.7 million by 2027.

The ejiao industry has experienced significant growth over the past decade. The extracted collagen is mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create bars, pills, or liquids for consumable goods or beauty products.

Between 2013 and 2016, the annual production of ejiao increased from 3,200 to 5,600 tonnes, marking an annual growth of over 20%. Industry reports show that the production of ejiao increased by 160% between 2016 and 2021.

The new figures appear in Donkeys in Global Trade, a report that clearly sets out recommendations for industries and governments to take action that would help end the trade.

Due to a rapid decline in China's donkey population, agents for the skin trade are targeting vulnerable donkeys and communities that depend on them across Africa and other parts of the world.

"African countries bear the brunt of this threat, besides South America," Masija explains.

Alarmed by the rate of donkey killings, the African Union (AU) banned the donkey skin trade in February this year, signalling an end to years of the legal slaughter of hundreds of thousands of animals across the continent.

The ban came when AU heads of state met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 37th ordinary session of the continental bloc's assembly to ratify a series of motions.

“We welcome the AU decision. The onus is now on us to raise awareness among communities about taking good care of these creatures," says Masija.

Protective pack saddle

ASPA has launched some initiatives aimed at protecting donkeys from abuse, intentional or otherwise.

The institution trains owners like Lightness to make pack saddles that protect the animals from injuries suffered while carrying heavy loads.

Goods placed directly on the donkey's back or on an ill-fitting pack saddle that rubs against the animal's skin often cause life-threatening wounds.

"We were trained on how to make these pack saddles and am happy to note that they go a long way in protecting our donkeys," says Lightness, who champions the cause of donkey welfare in her village.

Apart from making proper pack saddles for her pair of donkeys, Lightness has started a side business that earns her extra cash. Her pack saddles retail for 10,000 shillings each, or US $4.

"It is rewarding to see how communities are fast embracing this initiative. We are no longer worried about the welfare of donkeys, thanks to these pack saddles," she tells TRT Afrika.

