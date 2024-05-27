SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Astona Villa manager Emery signs new five-year deal
Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Aston Villa until 2029.
Astona Villa manager Emery signs new five-year deal
Unai Emery joined Aston Villa in October 2022, replacing Steven Gerrard. / Photo: Reuters
May 27, 2024

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2029, the Premier League side said on Monday, a month after the Spaniard signed a three-year contract with the club.

Emery, who joined in 2022, led Villa to their first top-four Premier League finish since 1995-96, earning them a place in Europe's top competition for the first time since 1981-82, while also reaching the Europa Conference League semi-final.

"We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core," chairman Nassef Sawiris said in a statement.

"I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club," Emery said.

"There's a great chemistry in Aston Villa... we are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us