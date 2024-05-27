WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strike on Rafah a contempt for ICJ: AU
The African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called out Israel for defying a directive by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Israeli strike on Rafah a contempt for ICJ: AU
The African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has termed Israeli overnight attacks on Rafah "horrific." / Photo: Reuters
May 27, 2024

An Israeli air strike on Rafah that killed 45 people in a displacement camp according to Hamas officials reflected "contempt" for a recent ruling by the top UN court, the head of the African Union Commission said on Monday.

"With horrific overnight airstrikes killing mostly Palestinian women and children... the State of Israel continues to violate international law with impunity and in contempt of an ICJ (International Court of Justice) ruling two days ago ordering an end to its military action in Rafah," Moussa Faki Mahamat said on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel has killed more than 36,500 Palestinians in Gaza since July 7, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us