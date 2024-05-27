An Israeli air strike on Rafah that killed 45 people in a displacement camp according to Hamas officials reflected "contempt" for a recent ruling by the top UN court, the head of the African Union Commission said on Monday.

"With horrific overnight airstrikes killing mostly Palestinian women and children... the State of Israel continues to violate international law with impunity and in contempt of an ICJ (International Court of Justice) ruling two days ago ordering an end to its military action in Rafah," Moussa Faki Mahamat said on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel has killed more than 36,500 Palestinians in Gaza since July 7, 2023.

