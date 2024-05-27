BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
South African rand gains ahead of elections
The South African rand posted gained against the US dollar on Monday ahead of elections on Wednesday.
South African rand gains ahead of elections
South Africans will vote in national and provincial elections on May 29, 2024. / Photo: Getty Images
May 27, 2024

The South Africa rand was stronger on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, ahead of a week headlined by the national election and featuring an interest rate decision.

At 1430 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3300 against the dollar, about 0.5% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.16% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

"The USD-ZAR is now, by and large, tracking broader USD moves," said Danny Greeff, co-head of Africa at ETM Analytics.

Elections

Global markets await US inflation data this week which could give hints on the interest rate path of the world's biggest economy.

The risk-sensitive rand, like other emerging market currencies, often takes cues from global drivers, such as US economic data.

South Africans will vote in national and provincial elections on Wednesday. Polls suggest the governing African National Congress could lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

On Thursday, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its latest monetary policy decision, a day after the election.

Volatility

"There is still plenty of scope for volatility through the second half of the week, as the market will need to navigate a SARB policy update and digest exit polls closer to the weekend," Greeff said.

On the stock market, both the blue-chip Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes were down almost 0.3%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.56%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us