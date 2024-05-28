AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Floods keep thousands of Somali students out of school
More than 37,000 students in central Somalia have been impacted, education officials said.
Somalia has been impacted repeatedly by flash floods. / Photo: Reuters
May 28, 2024

Tens of thousands of students in Somalia's central Hiran region have been forced to stay out of school after heavy rains triggered floods, local media reports.

More than 37,000 students in central Somalia have been impacted, education officials said.

"The students in this region always have the worry of not taking part in the examination exercise despite hard work and preparation due to the flood havoc. We hope that will not happen again this year," said Mustaf Osman Mohamud, director of education of the Beledweyn District in Somalia.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says an estimated 225,759 people have been affected by the 'Gu' seasonal rains, including 38,727 people displaced this month.

Urgent humanitarian response

“Floods occasioned by breakages along the eastern side of the Shabelle River at Belet Weyne affected villages including Bacaad, Qooqane, and Lafoole on 12 May,” said OCHA.

OCHA further warned that the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan needed for different intervention programmes across the region, which requires US$1.6 billion, is only 20% funded.

Across Somalia, the heavy rains and flash floods have resulted in the loss of livelihoods, including livestock and cropland, damaged small businesses, and destroyed infrastructure, including shelter.

Last year, the Somali government organised special exams after similar incidents of flooding disrupted the exam timetable. Officials say they will do all they can to help.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
