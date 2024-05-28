SPORTS
Nigeria's Osimhen ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of upcoming World Cup qualifier matches due to injury.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said that Victor Osimhen is injured and will be sidelined for at least four weeks. / Photo: TRT Afrika    / Others
May 28, 2024

Victor Osimhen will not feature for Nigeria in next month's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin due to injury, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said that Napoli striker Osimhen is injured and will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

His place has now been taken by Enugu Rangers defender Kenneth Igboke.

Nigeria welcome South Africa to Uyo on June 7, before travelling to Côte d'Ivoire for a second World Cup qualifying match against Benin three days later.

Under pressure

They are under pressure to win both games as they sit third in Group C with two points from as many matches.

South Africa are second in Group C with three points, while Benin are bottom on a point.

Rwanda lead the standings on four points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe are on two points each.

SOURCE:AFP
