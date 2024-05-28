The White House said on Tuesday it did not support sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the tribunal's prosecutor sought an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We don't believe that sanctions against the ICC is the right approach here," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, after Republicans in Congress said they would push for measures against the Hague-based war crimes court.

There have been talks in the US over possible sanctions against the ICC following a proposal submitted to the court, seeking to arrest and charge Israeli leaders with war crimes over deadly attacks on Gaza.

A number of Democrats also appeared ready to support ICC sanctions if and when the bill hits the floor, as early as the first week of June.

