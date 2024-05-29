South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his general election vote on Wednesday and said he had "no doubt" that the electorate would "once again" back his ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC has enjoyed an absolute majority in the National Assembly since the advent of democracy in 1994, but opinion polls suggest that it could be about to fall below 50 percent for the first time.

But, talking to reporters after voting in Soweto, Ramaphosa said he had "no doubt whatsoever that the people will once again remain confident in the ANC".

After winning six successive national elections, several polls have the ANC’s support at less than 50% ahead of this one, an unprecedented drop.

Parliamentary majority

It might lose its majority in Parliament for the first time, although it’s widely expected to hold the most seats.

The ANC won 57.5% of the vote in the last national election in 2019, its worst result to date and down from a high of nearly 70% of the vote 20 years ago.

Ramaphosa, the leader of the ANC, has promised to “do better.” The ANC has asked for more time and patience.

The 71-year-old Ramaphosa sat alongside other voters in Soweto, where he was born, before shaking hands with two smiling officials who registered him and then voting.

“I have no doubt whatsoever in my heart of hearts that the people will once again invest confidence in the African National Congress to continue to lead this country,” Ramaphosa said.

Multiracial country

He said he was certain South Africans would give the ANC “a firm majority.”

This election is only South Africa's seventh national vote in which people of all races are allowed to take part.

While 80% of South Africans are Black, it’s a multiracial country with significant populations of white people, those of Indian descent, those with biracial heritage and others. There are 12 official languages.

