GITEX Africa 2024: Top tech event opens in Morocco
The event brings together tech industry executives and experts to chart a path for Africa's digital future.
Delegates at the GITEX Africa summit in Morocco. Photo / Gitex Africa / Others
May 29, 2024

The GITEX Africa 2024 technology fair has kicked off in Morocco with more than 1,500 exhibitors from 130 countries and nearly 700 startups attending.

The three-day event in Marrakech started on Wednesday and brings together tech industry executives and experts to chart a path for Africa's digital future.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch presided over the official opening ceremony of the event, which he described as platform to discuss how to position the continent both a producer and consumer of digital technology.

“Digital transformation is an indispensable factor in the cooperation among African countries, contributing, in addition to technological development, to economic, social, and political growth in Africa,” Akhannouch said.

He added: "It is time for Africa to write a new chapter in its history, where digital innovation will be the main driver of our collective progress."

The prime minister said Morocco will soon launch its Digital Strategy 2030 that will include digitizing public services.

