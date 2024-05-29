AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Guinea media ban has caused job losses: Union
Guinea's press union has said that the government's recent revocation of several media organisations' licences has led to the loss of over 700 jobs.
Guinea media ban has caused job losses: Union
The Guinean government says that the banned media houses were "destabilising the country's stability and national security." / Photo: AA Archive
May 29, 2024

Hundreds of people have lost their jobs after Guinea's ruling junta banned four radio stations and two television channels, the main press union has said, while preparing for a general strike.

The Union of Press Professionals of Guinea (SPPG) on Monday threatened an unlimited general strike after authorities withdrew the operating licences of the six media outlets, in an already tense social and political climate.

The SPPG called for the support of all trade unions in a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday, addressed to the National Confederation of Guinean Workers, the main union body.

"We find ourselves with more than 700 jobs suddenly lost in the media sector," the SPPG said.

'Social disaster'

It described the military rulers' approach as "repressive" and said the media bans were causing a "social and humanitarian disaster."

The authorities said the ban introduced last week on radio stations FIM FM, Radio Espace FM, Sweet FM and Djoma FM, as well as Djoma TV and Espace TV, was over a "failure to comply with the content of the specifications."

They justified the move by saying the media outlets were guilty of "frequent misconduct" and violating "human dignity."

The banning of the six broadcasters is the latest crackdown on the media imposed by the military rulers, who seized power in the West African nation in 2021.

'Absolute licence to defame'

On Monday, Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah launched a fresh attack on the press, invoking the country's "fragile environment."

Oury Bah drew parallels with the role of the "ultra-partisan press" in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and during post-election violence in Ivory Coast in 2010 to 2011.

"We cannot allow ourselves, in a context of widespread destabilisation in West Africa, to give free rein to mechanisms likely to undermine the fundamentals of stability and national security," he said.

"Freedom of the press does not mean absolute licence to insult or defame," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us