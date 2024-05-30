AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa election results trickle in
The governing ANC party takes early lead as results begin to come following Wednesday's voting.
South Africa election results trickle in
South Africa Elections. Photo: Reuters / Others
May 30, 2024

Partial results from South Africa's national election showed early on Thursday that the governing African National Congress (ANC) had won 41.77% of the vote, in line with expectations that it would lose its parliamentary majority.

With results in from 8.5% of polling stations, the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) was on 27.52% while the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) was on 7.72%, according to data from the Independent Electoral Commission.

The final results are expected by Sunday, according to the independent electoral commission that runs the election.

If the final results were to resemble the early picture, that would represent a seismic shift in South African politics after 30 years of ANC government, forcing the ruling party to make a deal with one or more other parties to govern.

The ANC has won national elections held every five years since the landmark 1994 election, which marked the end of apartheid.

ANC majority at stake

But since those heady days the ANC's support has declined because of disillusionment over issues like high unempl oyment and crime, frequent power blackouts and corruption.

Voters are electing provincial assemblies in each of the country's nine provinces, and a new national parliament which will then choose the next president.

With the ANC still on course to get the largest share of the vote, its leader President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to remain in office - unless he faces a leadership challenge from within party ranks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us