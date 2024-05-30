AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali probes killing of nine potential army recruits
The Malian government has launched investigations into the killing of nine potential army recruits on May 19.
Mali probes killing of nine potential army recruits
Mali has endured years of militant insurgency. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
May 30, 2024

An investigation has been opened into the killing of nine young candidates to join Mali's army in the insurgency-plagued north, the public prosecutor said in a statement seen by AFP on Thursday.

"On Sunday, May 19, at around 8am (0800 GMT) on the Goundam-Dire road, nine young candidates on their way to Timbuktu to take part in sports tests for recruitment into the Malian armed forces were shot dead by armed individuals," the statement, signed by prosecutor Amadou Bocar Toure, said on Wednesday.

"An investigation has been opened with a view to shedding light on the case and identifying and arresting the perpetrators," it added.

"They were all shot dead," a local security source told AFP, claiming the attack was carried out by insurgents to "dissuade the civilian population from collaborating with the army."

Widespread attention

The killing of the young men received widespread social media attention and sparked tributes in the towns of Dire and Goundam, but authorities had not issued any official communication on the subject.

Since 2012, Mali has been ravaged by different insurgent groups, as well as by self-declared self-defence forces and bandits.

Since seizing power in a 2020 coup, the military has broken off its anti-insurgency alliance with France and European partners, while turning politically and militarily towards Russia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us