Rwandan government critic Diane Rwigara has submitted her candidacy to run against incumbent President Paul Kagame in this year's presidential election.

Rwigara was barred from running in the 2017 elections after the electoral body said she failed to meet the requirements.

Speaking to journalists after submitting her nomination papers to the electoral commission, Rwigara said she was confident of her nomination.

"Obtaining the 600 signatures of supporters for my application was much easier this time compared to 2017," Rwigara said. She, however, added that there was still no tolerance to dissent.

'Politically motivated' charges

Faustin Niyibizi, a Rwandan political analyst, said Rwigara should be cleared to run for president in July once the election commission finds her eligible.

"Her criticism of the government in media should not be an impediment to her political rights because the country's constitution and international law guarantee freedom of speech," he told Anadolu.

Rwigara, 42, was arrested and charged with forgery and inciting insurrection in the run up to the 2017 vote. She claimed the charges were politically motivated.

She and her mother spent over a year in jail before being acquitted in December 2018.

Several candidates

Other than Rwigara, Kagame will face six other candidates in the polls including Frank Habineza of the Green Party.

The 66-year-old is highly expected to win re-election after major opposition parties endorsed his candidacy.

Last September, Kagame told a pan-African magazine that he was not bothered by the opinion of the West, following concerns over his fourth term bid after more than two decades in power amid alleged criticism of stifling the opposition.

