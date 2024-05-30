AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Egypt 'denies' deal with Israel on Rafah crossing
Egypt has reportedly denied reaching an agreement with Israel on Rafah crossing reopening.
Egypt 'denies' deal with Israel on Rafah crossing
Rafah crossing has remained closed since Israel's invasion of the southern city on May 6, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 30, 2024

A well-placed Egyptian source has refuted Israeli reports of an agreement between Cairo and Tel Aviv regarding the reopening of Rafah border crossing.

The source, speaking to Al Qahera news channel, emphasised that the earlier claims were inaccurate.

Israeli media claimed that Egypt and Israel had reached a preliminary agreement to reopen the Rafah crossing, which has remained closed since Israel's invasion of the southern city on May 6, for entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza since last October.

The military campaign has turned much of the blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us