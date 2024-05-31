Researchers have discovered a new species of dinosaur in Zimbabwe, according to a newly published scientific article.

A team from Witwatersrand and Stony Brook universities, along with the Zimbabwe Museum of Natural History and the Natural History Museum in London, worked on the project.

They discovered the bones near Lake Kariba, near the Zambia border, that date back approximately 210 million years to the late Triassic period.

The findings, published in the journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica on Thursday, exhibit unique characteristics that distinguish them from other known dinosaur species of that era.

This species is identified as an early member of the sauropodomorph group, known for their long necks and herbivorous diets, and is named Musankwa sanyatiensis.

This marks Zimbabwe's fourth dinosaur discovery and highlights the region's rich potential for paleontological research.

