Nigerian celebrities kick against new national anthem
Celebrities have mostly joined other Nigerians in criticising the new anthem signed recently into law.
May 31, 2024

The Nigerian anthem signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday continues to generate reactions across the country and especially across social media platforms.

Here is a compilation of comments posted by popular Nigerian celebrities on social media in reaction to the law.

Joeboy (singer/songwriter)

"Of all the problems Nigerians have to deal with, changing the national anthem is priority? Okay naw."

Adekunle Gold (singer/songwriter)

In my opinion, our President should just pay Adekunle Gold and adopt his new song ‘Rodo’ as our national anthem. We have seen enough of it."

Teni (singer/songwriter)

"Arise o compatriots, I’ll miss you, thank you for so many childhood memories. Till we meet again, love SM."

Kate Henshaw (actress, fitness influencer)

"In the midst of excoriating hardship & lack of good governance on every level but not to worry going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins, a much needed drug,"

5. Chinedu Ekedieze, AKA Aki (actor/comedian)

"Can we also add some other colours to the green white green?"

Charly Boy (singer/social activist)

, "Misplaced priorities, incompetence, greed and the almighty CORRUPTION can never be covered up by false propaganda. My people, Wetin dey worry us pass for dis country, HUNGER or NATIONAL ANTHEM?"

I Go Save (Comedian)

He said, "Since Una don bring back old national anthem, can you people bring back our old solar price, old fuel prices, old flight prompt operating style, old taxation, old security standards et al?"

Pere (media personality)

"What’s the reason for this? And who wrote the old anthem?"

Brymo (singer/songwriter)

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is officially my G.O.A.T of all the Nigerian presidents! Read the lyrics of the new national anthem.

The first stanza is all you need; it asserts Nigeria for the motherland and now Africa can be the fatherland and be a symbol of polygamy and we can all focus on one family unit.

My favourite part is 'In brotherhood, we stand.' We are all now members of the greatest cult on earth.

Nigeria is now the only brotherhood that every boy and ambitious girl must belong to in this country. I am very happy.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
