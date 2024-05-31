AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rebels kill South African soldier, leave more wounded in DR Congo
South African Defence Headquarters says13 soldiers were injured and one was fatally wounded.
Rebels kill South African soldier, leave more wounded in DR Congo
M23 rebels have recently been gaining territory in eastern DR Congo. Photo / Reuters
May 31, 2024

One South African soldier was killed and 13 more wounded in a battle with M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said Friday.

South African troops have been deployed in the DRC as part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) force helping the government put down a rebellion.

There have been several clashes between the force and the M23, the latest on Thursday at Sake, a town 25 kilometres (14 miles) west of Goma in restive North Kivu.

According to a statement from South African Defence Headquarters, a "battle ensued between M23 and our forces" in which "13 members were injured and one was fatally wounded".

Seizing territory

"All the injured members were evacuated to Goma Hospital and are recuperating. Meanwhile two armoured personnel carriers were damaged during the engagement," it said.

The March 23 Movement resumed its armed campaign in eastern DRC at the end of 2021, seizing swathes of territory in war-torn but mineral-rich North Kivu province.

The Congolese army has tried to repel the rebel group, which has almost entirely encircled Goma, the provincial capital, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have sought shelter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us