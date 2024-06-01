Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Libya's prime minister, with bilateral ties along with regional and global issues, including Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, on the agenda.

Erdogan received Abdulhamid Dbeibah at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the meeting, Erdogan said Ankara is willing to provide support in launching dialogue to "ensure unity and solidarity in Libya by protecting the legitimacy of the Government of National Unity of Libya," which Dbeibah heads.

Noting that relations between Türkiye and Libya continue to develop "in all fields," the statement said Erdogan underlined that on energy cooperation, the two countries should be in "close contact to protect their common interests in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Against Israel's war on Gaza

According to the directorate, the Turkish president also expressed his appreciation for Libya's support for the Palestinian cause.

"President Erdogan stated that he supported Libya's decision to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, much like Türkiye's," the statement read.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Palestine's Gaza since an attack by Hamas on October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 36,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 81,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.