Sunday, June 2, 2024

0400 GMT –– US destroys Houthi drone, 2 ballistic missiles in Red Sea

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces destroyed Yemeni Houthi targets in the Red Sea.

"Between 9 am and 7:30 pm (Sanaa time) June 1, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in the southern Red Sea," it said in a statement.

CENTCOM added that it saw two other UAS crash into the Red Sea, and no injuries or damage was reported.

2301 GMT –– Chile joins South African case against Israel at top UN court

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said his country was joining South Africa in its case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of "genocide" in the war against Hamas.

Speaking to the National Congress, Boric decried the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza and called for "a firm response from the international community."

"Chile will become a party to and support the case that South Africa presented against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague," Boric said.

0934 GMT –– As mediators urge Israel and Hamas to accept truce plan, Tel Aviv continues its assault on Gaza

Israel battled and bombarded Hamas in Gaza on as mediators called on both sides to agree to a truce and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

Since Biden spoke at the White House on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel will pursue the war raging since October 7 until it has destroyed Hamas and freed the captives.

Netanyahu, a hawkish political veteran leading a fragile right-wing coalition government, is under intense domestic pressure from two sides.

39 GMT –– More than 120 bodies of Palestinians were recovered from the rubble two days after Israeli forces left the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital told Anadolu news agency that emergency crews and civil defense teams have recovered more than 120 Palestinian bodies from the destroyed roads and under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Jabalia camp, with the clearing of trash and debris still underway.

On Friday, the Israeli military declared the end of its offensive in the Jabalia area after 20 days.

2241 GMT — Thousands of Israelis demand swap deal with Palestinian factions

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in Tel Aviv to demand a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions and early elections, according to media reports.

Tens of thousands participated in the central demonstration held weekly in Kaplan Square in central Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate hostage swap deal leading to the release of hostages in Gaza, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The families of the hostages urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adopt a deal announced Friday by US President Joe Biden.

2234 GMT — UK foreign minister urges Hamas to accept new Israeli deal

UK Foreign Minister David Cameron has urged Hamas to accept a new deal to end the fighting in Gaza that was proposed by Israel and backed by US President Joe Biden.

Cameron, in a video on X, emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity to secure the release of hostages and flood Gaza with much-needed humanitarian aid.

"This is an important moment and one that we should seize to bring this conflict to an end, not just now, but permanently," he said.

2211 GMT — Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators have called on Israel and Hamas to "finalise" the truce deal outlined by US President Joe Biden, as Israeli forces pounded Rafah in southern Gaza.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since insisted his country would pursue the war until it had achieved all its aims.

He reiterated that position on Saturday, saying that "Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel".

The Palestinian resistance group, meanwhile, said it "views positively" the Israeli plan laid out by Biden.

In a joint statement, Qatar, the United States and Egypt said that "as mediators in the ongoing discussions to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees", they "call on both Hamas and Israel to finalise the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Joe Biden".

"Additionally, between 7 and 11:30 pm, USCENTCOM forces successfully engaged two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) in the southern Red Sea. The ASBM were fired in the direction of USS Gravely and were destroyed in self-defense, with no damage or injuries reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships," it said.

Chile has recognized Palestine as a state since 2011, and Boric has previously said the war in Gaza has "no justification" and is "unacceptable."

2211 GMT — US university ceremony disrupted as diplomas withheld amid protests

Dozens of students protesting the war in Gaza have walked out of the University of Chicago’s commencement as the school withheld the diplomas of four seniors over their involvement with a pro-Palestinian encampment.

The disruption to the rainy two-hour outdoor ceremony was brief, with shouts, boos and calls to “Stop Genocide." A crowd of students walked out between speeches, and a demonstration followed the official ceremony. Some chanted as they held Palestinian flags, while others donned traditional kaffiyeh, black and white checkered scarves that represent Palestinian solidarity, over their robes.

“My diploma doesn’t matter when there are people in Palestine and in Gaza that will never walk a stage again, who will never receive a diploma. What about them? Who’s going to fight for them?” Haweh said in a Saturday statement.

University officials acknowledged the walkout, saying the school is “committed to upholding the rights of students to express a wide range of views,” according to a statement.

