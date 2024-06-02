Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov pledged to enhance the capabilities of the Libyan Eastern Forces led by Khalifa Haftar, a statement said on Saturday.

The pledge was made during a meeting between the Russian official and Haftar, who is the general commander of the Libyan Eastern Forces, in Benghazi in eastern Libya, according to a statement released by the Libyan Eastern Forces on Facebook.

Yevkurov, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived at the Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Friday, marking his fifth visit to the city since August 2023.

The statement said Yevkurov and his delegation met Haftar in his office in Benghazi.

Joint cooperation against terrorism

Haftar welcomed the Russian delegation, emphasising the friendly relationship between the two sides and "the importance of developing it in military and economic fields."

Yevkurov highlighted Russia's contribution to enhancing the capabilities of the Libyan Eastern Forces "in areas of training, efficiency improvement, and reinforcing joint cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism," according to the statement.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.