AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Russia to 'enhance' capabilities of eastern Libya forces
Russia has pledged to "enhance" the military capabilities of forces in eastern Libya.
Russia to 'enhance' capabilities of eastern Libya forces
Khalifa Haftar, 80, is the leader of Libyan Eastern Forces. / Photo: Reuters
June 2, 2024

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov pledged to enhance the capabilities of the Libyan Eastern Forces led by Khalifa Haftar, a statement said on Saturday.

The pledge was made during a meeting between the Russian official and Haftar, who is the general commander of the Libyan Eastern Forces, in Benghazi in eastern Libya, according to a statement released by the Libyan Eastern Forces on Facebook.

Yevkurov, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived at the Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Friday, marking his fifth visit to the city since August 2023.

The statement said Yevkurov and his delegation met Haftar in his office in Benghazi.

Joint cooperation against terrorism

Haftar welcomed the Russian delegation, emphasising the friendly relationship between the two sides and "the importance of developing it in military and economic fields."

Yevkurov highlighted Russia's contribution to enhancing the capabilities of the Libyan Eastern Forces "in areas of training, efficiency improvement, and reinforcing joint cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism," according to the statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us