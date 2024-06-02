The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party says it will be having election victory celebrations in the streets of KwaXimba in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

The MK party won many votes in KwaXimba ward and says it will be extending their gratitude to members of the community, with a motorcade and victory parade, South Africa’s SABC reports.

The ANC, which polled slightly over 40% in the May 29 elections, will be forced to share power for the first time ever after failing to get a parliamentary majority in the recent poll.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), got 21.8% of the vote, followed by former President Jacob Zuma's party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), at 14.6%.

'Token of appreciation'

MK Party Head of Programmes, Musa Mkhize, says the celebrations are a token of appreciation to people who voted for change.

“KwaZulu-Natal voters, congratulations. We have to congratulate the way people have voted…they have done exceptionally well coming from the ward that used to be originally ANCs, which is now 100% MKs’’, the party said.

The African National Congress (ANC) has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa remains its presidential candidate, and that the ruling party will not agree to demands that he steps down during coalition talks.

