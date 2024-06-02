AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa's MK Party to hold 'victory' parade in KwaZulu-Natal
MK says the celebrations are a token of appreciation to people who ''voted for change''.
South Africa's MK Party to hold 'victory' parade in KwaZulu-Natal
MK Party won many votes in KwaZulu-Natal province. Photo: MK Party/X / Others
June 2, 2024

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party says it will be having election victory celebrations in the streets of KwaXimba in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

The MK party won many votes in KwaXimba ward and says it will be extending their gratitude to members of the community, with a motorcade and victory parade, South Africa’s SABC reports.

The ANC, which polled slightly over 40% in the May 29 elections, will be forced to share power for the first time ever after failing to get a parliamentary majority in the recent poll.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), got 21.8% of the vote, followed by former President Jacob Zuma's party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), at 14.6%.

'Token of appreciation'

MK Party Head of Programmes, Musa Mkhize, says the celebrations are a token of appreciation to people who voted for change.

“KwaZulu-Natal voters, congratulations. We have to congratulate the way people have voted…they have done exceptionally well coming from the ward that used to be originally ANCs, which is now 100% MKs’’, the party said.

The African National Congress (ANC) has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa remains its presidential candidate, and that the ruling party will not agree to demands that he steps down during coalition talks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us