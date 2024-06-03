Monday, June 3, 2024

1700 GMT –– The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt have said that it was important to "deal seriously and positively" with a proposal presented by US President Joe Biden that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

The foreign ministers met virtually to discuss the proposal alongside US-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts for an Israeli hostages-Palestinian captives swap deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire and sufficient aid entry into Gaza, SPA said.

1725 GMT –– Palestinians seek to join Gaza genocide case at World Court

Palestinian authorities have filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa as a party in its Gaza genocide case against Israel, the court said.

In a statement, the ICJ, also known as the World Court, said the Palestinian authorities "filed ... an application for permission to intervene and a declaration of intervention in the (South Africa v. Israel) case."

1720 GMT –– Israeli community confirms death of Israeli-British hostage in Gaza

An Israeli community confirmed the death of Israeli-British hostage Nadav Popplewell in Gaza, after Hamas said last month he had died of wounds.

"Kibbutz Nirim announces with deep sorrow the death of abductee Nadav Popplewell in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza," the community said in a statement.

1712 GMT –– Another Palestinian killed, 8 injured in Israeli raid in West Bank

One more Palestinian was killed and eight others were injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics.

Israeli forces raided the eastern part of Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian residents, witnesses said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said one person lost his life and eight were injured by Israeli fire during the raid.

Video shared on social media showed plumes of smoke rising from the area amid gunfire. Activists also shared a video showing Israeli soldiers dragging an injured Palestinian and another bleeding on the stairs of a building.

1708 GMT –– Phase one can began if Hamas accepts proposal: White House

If Hamas accepts Gaza proposal and we can begin phase one, first batch of hostages would be released and Israel would withdraw military from population centres, the White House said in a statement.

1410 GMT –– Netanyahu sees Biden's Gaza truce plan as partial — Tel Aviv

An Israeli government spokesperson said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu viewed a plan for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza presented by US President Joe Biden as a "partial" outline.

"The outline that President Biden presented is partial," government spokesman David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, adding that "the war will be stopped for the purpose of returning the hostages" after which discussions will follow on "how to achieve the war's goal of eliminating Hamas".

Israel continues to bomb Gaza totalling the death toll to 36,479 since October 7.

1440 GMT –– Israel's Ben-Gvir accused Netanyahu of 'whitewashing' Gaza deal

A far-right Israeli coalition partner accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to "whitewash" a deal to wind down the Gaza war that is being advanced by US President Joe Biden, and repeated a threat to quit the government.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told his parliamentary faction that Netanyahu invited him to read the proposal but the premier's aides twice failed to produce the document. Any plan must entail toppling Hamas, Ben-Gvir said.

Another hardline cabinet member, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has also threatened to quit should Israel agree to the proposed deal, said the only thing to do was increase military pressure on Hamas.

"The dangerous proposal that President Biden spoke of was made by the war cabinet without authority and against the law, and it is not binding for the government of Israel and state of Israel," Smotrich said.

1430 GMT –– Humanitarian situation in Gaza at 'catastrophic' levels: Kazakh president

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 36,400 Palestinians since October, is approaching "catastrophic" levels.

"Almost all major international organisations have called the humanitarian situation in Palestine unacceptable. In fact, it is approaching catastrophic," Tokayev said during a meeting with the heads of parliament of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states in the city of Almaty, according to a presidential statement.

1427 GMT –– Palestinian sisters cry out for missing mother after Gaza airstrike

After another airstrike pulverised Gaza, the two al-Breim sisters realised their mother Amira was missing and rushed to the scene, crying out her name and frantically sifting through rubble for any sign of her.

Children were also sleeping at the site of the airstrike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, she said.

"The children were asleep, they are innocent, they were torn to pieces."

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to be buried under rubble after relentless airstrikes in an Israeli offensive

Her sister Sahar said their uncles, along with their families, had perished, adding that she also should have been staying at her mother's house overnight but had been unable to come due to a lack of transport.

1425 GMT–– Slovenia opposition files FOR delaying Palestinian state recognition

Slovenia's conservative opposition has filed a motion that delays the country's recognition of a Palestinian state, a parliamentary spokeswoman said, following last month's recognition by three other European states.

Slovenia politicians had been scheduled to vote on whether to recognise the Palestinian state, just days after Spain, Ireland and Norway extended their recognition in response to the Israeli brutal war on Gaza.

1420 GMT –– Greece supports Biden’s roadmap for ceasefire in Gaza

Greece has supported US President Joe Biden’s roadmap for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Greece fully supports POTUS Biden roadmap for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, unhindered humanitarian access, withdrawal of IDF, and Gaza reconstruction," the Greek Foreign Ministry said on X, adding: "The humanitarian tragedy must stop now."

The ministry also stressed that the "international community’s efforts should focus on the prospect of an enduring peace in the Middle East."

1238 GMT — Palestinian death toll soars as Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 11

Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes killed 11 people overnight into Monday, including a woman and three children, in central Gaza.

A strike on a home in the built-up Bureij refugee camp late on Sunday killed four people, including three children. The second strike on Monday, killed seven people, including a woman, in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says the overall war death toll is now at 36,479.

1320 GMT –– Hezbollah launches squadron of drones towards Israeli military quarters

Lebanon's Hezbollah armed group has said it had launched a squadron of drones towards the headquarters of the Israel military's Galilee formation.

1307 GMT –– Palestinian Presidency hits back at remarks by Iran's Khamenei

The Palestinian people do not need wars that do not serve their ambitions for freedom and independence, the Palestinian Presidency said in response to remarks by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei said the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel had happened exactly at the moment the region needed it and that there had been a plan "by the US, Zionist individuals, their followers and some of the region's countries to change the equation in the region".

The Palestinian Presidency responded by saying such remarks were clearly aimed at sacrificing Palestinian blood and would not lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

1310 GMT –– Man detained in Romania after allegedly attacking Israeli embassy

A foreign citizen was detained in Romania’s capital after allegedly attacking the entrance of the Israeli Embassy with a Molotov cocktail, causing a small fire but no casualties, local media and police reported.

1250 GMT –– Australia under pressure to end arms deals with Israel

An Australian lawmaker has called on the government to end arms deals with Israel.

"Countries around the world must step up and use every lever at our disposal to stop this horror," said David Pocock, stressing that the scope of humanitarian devastation in Gaza "necessitates a stronger response".

Noting that the Australian army had awarded a contract worth $917 million to Elbit Systems to "work on new Infantry Fighting Vehicles" to export to Israel that can be used for military purposes". "What we do know is that parts made in Australia are being used to kill kids," he said.

1300 GMT –– Netanyahu won’t halt war on Gaza, disputes Biden's ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he was "not ready to stop" the ongoing war on Gaza, claiming that US President Joe Biden's remarks about a ceasefire proposal were "inaccurate."

0745 GMT — Over 1 million forced to evacuate Rafah — UNRWA

Forced displacement has pushed over a million people away from the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said.

The Israeli military has told civilians to go to an "expanded humanitarian zone" some 20 km (12 miles) away.

Many Palestinians have complained they are vulnerable to Israeli attacks wherever they go, and have been moving up and down Gaza in the past few months.

UNRWA said thousands of families now shelter in damaged and destroyed facilities in the city of Khan Younis, where the agency is providing essential services despite 'increasing challenges'.

"Conditions are unspeakable", the agency added.

0815 GMT — Jewish academic stands with pro-Palestine students in Germany

Jewish academic and musician Michael Barenboim, who works at the Barenboim-Said Academy of Music in Berlin, expressed his support for students participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities across the country.

Barenboim, the son of renowned conductor Daniel Barenboim, told Anadolu in an interview that he signed an open letter supporting pro-Palestinian students because he believes their protests are justified.

"For some reason, human rights apply to everyone except, it seems, for Palestinians, and freedom of expression applies to everyone except, it seems, for supporters of Palestine. This is very concerning. It cannot continue like this," he said.

Barenboim criticised Germany's prohibition of pro-Palestinian statements, noting that human rights and freedom of expression seem to apply to everyone except Palestinians and their supporters. He expressed deep concern over this situation, emphasising that it cannot continue.

0700 GMT — Body found of Israeli earlier suspected as Hamas hostage

The Israeli military said it had found the body of an Israeli paramedic who until now was believed to have been held hostage in Gaza but was killed in the October 7 attack.

The body of Dolev Yehud, 35, was located in Nir Oz kibbutz, which came under attack during Hamas's raid on southern Israeli towns on October 7.

0628 GMT — Confrontations erupt with Palestinians as Israeli army escort illegal settlers to holy site in West Bank

Confrontations erupted in the eastern occupied West Bank between Palestinians and Israeli forces during the military's escort of illegal settlers to the site of Joseph's Tomb.

A significant number of Israeli soldiers entered eastern Nablus city in the Palestinian territory to secure the illegal settlers' visit to Joseph's Tomb, eye witnesses reported.

Clashes broke out between dozens of locals and the army, which responded with live fire and tear gas, they added.

The witnesses also noted that the Israeli army raided several neighborhoods in eastern Nablus and searched homes before withdrawing.

Sporadic sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard during the raids and clashes.

0146 GMT — Blinken calls Israeli officials to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called top Israeli officials to discuss a proposed deal for a truce in Gaza, the State Department has said.

Blinken spoke with war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and defence minister Yoav Gallant, according to statements.

In both calls, he "commended" Israel for the proposal, which was outlined by US President Joe Biden, and said the onus was on Hamas to agree.

2320 GMT — Pro-Palestinian protests at University of Helsinki enter 2nd month

Pro-Palestinian protests at the University of Helsinki in the Finnish capital entered their second month on Sunday.

Launched by students in May, the rallies have persisted despite the university administration's decision to suspend student exchange agreements with Israeli universities.

Students continue to express solidarity with Gaza at an encampment established in front of the main building.

The university said its board and rector are shocked by the civilian victims of Israel's Gaza war and called on the parties involved to prevent genocide in accordance with the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands.

2210 GMT — US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal mostly accepted by Israel: report

Israel has accepted most of the broad outlines of a proposed hostage swap and ceasefire deal announced late last week by US President Joe Biden, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority has reported.

The state broadcaster said the Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced that it would respond positively to the proposal.

It said the three-phase plan would start with a six-week ceasefire, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of women and children being held hostage in the enclave.

Biden said that during this time, there would be an increase in humanitarian assistance and Israel and Hamas would negotiate a permanent ceasefire.

The second phase would involve the release of all other hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, according to the broadcaster.

The final phase would involve the start of a reconstruction plan in Gaza and the return of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.

2135 GMT — Israeli support for US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal: 40 pct in poll

Some 40 percent of Israelis support a proposal announced late last week by US President Joe Biden that he said could lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, according to a poll conducted by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

However, nearly 27 percent of the respondents said they opposed the deal and around 33 percent said they are undecided, the public broadcaster reported.

The survey also found that around 42 percent of Israelis believe the Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s governance in Gaza cannot be eliminated, while 32 percent said Israel was capable of doing so.

It further revealed that 55 percent of Israelis “support expanding the confrontation with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.”

