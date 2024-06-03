AFRICA
Thousands of Ethiopian soldiers stationed in Somalia to be expelled
Relations between both countries ruptured after landlocked Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km of coastline from Somaliland, a move condemned by Somalia.
Ethiopian soldiers in Somalia were part of an African Union peacekeeping mission.  / Photo: Getty Images
June 3, 2024

Somalia says it will expel thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country to help with security by the end of the year unless Addis Ababa scraps a disputed port deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Relations between both countries nosedived earlier this year after landlocked Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km (12 miles) of coastline from Somaliland, a part of Somalia that claims independence and has had effective autonomy since 1991, but has failed to win international recognition.

"If they do not repeal the agreement before the end of June, or when the new mandate of the mission is decided, all Ethiopian troops, ATMIS and bilateral, will have to go," Somalia's national security adviser Hussein Sheikh-Ali told Reuters by phone.

"Ethiopia cannot be an ally and at the same time an aggressor."

Fighting terror

At least 3,000 Ethiopian soldiers are stationed in the Horn of Africa country as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission (ATMIS) fighting al Shabaab, which controls large portions of Somalia.

Ethiopian authorities are yet to react to the latest announcement.

Security experts say the move risks further destabilising Somalia as local forces would be unable to fill the security vacuum, which would likely be exploited by fighters from al Shabaab, an affiliate of al Qaeda.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is mandated by the U.N. Security Council, is due to fully withdraw and hand over security responsibilities to the Somali state by the end of 2024.

The Somali government has requested several times for the withdrawal of troops to be slowed down, citing setbacks on the battlefield. The troops come from Burundi, Djibouti, Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

A new, smaller peacekeeping mission is expected to be announced by the end of June, with Somalia requesting that Ethiopia not be among the troop contributing countries, according to AU and African diplomats familiar with the plan.

SOURCE:Reuters
