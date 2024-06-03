South Africa’s Eastern Cape authorities have deployed emergency disaster teams throughout the province on Monday to assist those impacted by the unprecedented floods that have inundated the region.

Seven people have been confirmed dead and over 2,000 displaced by the flood waters that have affected mostly the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metro areas.

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie has urged citizens to be vigilant as flood warnings persist.

“Government urges citizens to exercise extra caution and to be extra vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding, and to follow regular updates and warnings from the South African Weather Services,” Rantjie said in a statement.

Possible dam burst

Member of the provincial executive council, Zolile Williams, who has affected areas, says there are fears of a possible dam burst in the Kariega area.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 4 weather warning forthe KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Authorities say disaster teams are on standby in areas that are likely to be affected.

Spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality, Gugu Sisilana, says the forecast indicates persistent heavy rainfall that could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure, South Africa’s SABC reports.

Level 4 warning

“The forecast model indicates persistent heavy rainfall over KwaZulu-Natal, including the eThekwini region. This Level 4 warning may result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of mud-based houses.

“Higher rain intensities are expected along the coastal regions of eThekwini. Forecasts show a high probability of moderate to high rainfall between midday today and 11 p.m. tonight,” Sisilana said.

