AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa deploys emergency disaster teams after deadly floods
Seven people have been killed and over 2,000 displaced by the flood waters that have affected mostly the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metro areas.
South Africa deploys emergency disaster teams after deadly floods
South Africa have issued level four flood warnings. / Photo: Getty Images
June 3, 2024

South Africa’s Eastern Cape authorities have deployed emergency disaster teams throughout the province on Monday to assist those impacted by the unprecedented floods that have inundated the region.

Seven people have been confirmed dead and over 2,000 displaced by the flood waters that have affected mostly the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metro areas.

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie has urged citizens to be vigilant as flood warnings persist.

“Government urges citizens to exercise extra caution and to be extra vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding, and to follow regular updates and warnings from the South African Weather Services,” Rantjie said in a statement.

Possible dam burst

Member of the provincial executive council, Zolile Williams, who has affected areas, says there are fears of a possible dam burst in the Kariega area.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 4 weather warning forthe KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Authorities say disaster teams are on standby in areas that are likely to be affected.

Spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality, Gugu Sisilana, says the forecast indicates persistent heavy rainfall that could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure, South Africa’s SABC reports.

Level 4 warning

“The forecast model indicates persistent heavy rainfall over KwaZulu-Natal, including the eThekwini region. This Level 4 warning may result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of mud-based houses.

“Higher rain intensities are expected along the coastal regions of eThekwini. Forecasts show a high probability of moderate to high rainfall between midday today and 11 p.m. tonight,” Sisilana said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us