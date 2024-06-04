AFRICA
SA chief justice to submit poll winners' list to parliament
South Africa's chief justice has relayed names of election winners to parliament ahead of presidential vote.
Nearly 28 million South Africans registered to vote in the May 29, 2024 elections. / Photo: Getty Images
June 4, 2024

South Africa's Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will, on Thursday, submit the list of people chosen to national and provincial parliaments following the country's May 29 elections.

"It is an established practice in South Africa that after the announcement by the (electoral commission) IEC of the results of the national and provincial elections, the IEC hands over the lists of members... to the chief justice who then hands them over to the secretary of parliament," the office of the chief justice said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the ceremony will take place at 2pm local time (1200hrs GMT).

This is among the first legal steps towards installing a new parliament and subsequently government after elections.

In South Africa, parliament must elect a president within 14 days of the announcement of poll results.

Majority

During the new parliament's first sitting or soon thereafter, lawmakers will vote for president.

A presidential candidate needs a minimum of 201 votes to win the election in the first round, failure of which a run-off is held thereafter.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
