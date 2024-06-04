Nigeria's umbrella of labour unions has suspended its nationwide strike for five days to allow for talks between its officials and the government, union representatives said on Tuesday.

The industrial action had commenced in Nigeria on Monday, with the labour unions demanding an increase in the country's minimum wage.

The strike which lasted slightly over 24 hours seriously affected key sectors, including transport, education, banking and health care, severely affected.

The labour unions are demanding an increase of the country's minimum wage from 30,000 naira ($20) to 100,000 naira ($67).

Doubling minimum wage

The government has since proposed to double the minimum wage to at least 60,000 naira ($40) following a meeting with labour unions' officials on Monday.

Both parties had planned more meetings this week in efforts to hammer out a return-to-work deal.

"No worker would be victimised as a result of the industrial action," a statement signed by both parties, including Nigeria's Labour Minister Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and union officials, said.

The labour unions in Nigeria have millions of members rendering services in the critical sectors.

Disruption of flights

On Monday, dozens of passengers were left stranded at airports due to disruption of local flights. The labour unions said international flights would be grounded as from Tuesday.

Nigeria's Punch newspaper reported that labour union staff members had "locked the entrance to the domestic terminal of Lagos airport."

Consequently, airport officials told passengers that their flights would be rescheduled after the strike ends.

Hospitals were also seriously affected by the industrial action, with health care limited to emergency services only in major public facilities in the capital Abuja and other major towns.

Power outage

Banking halls, schools, ports and government offices were also deserted due to the strike. Electricity distribution in the West African nation was also disrupted.

The labour unions had vowed not to end the strike until their grievance over minimum wage gets addressed.

