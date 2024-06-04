SPORTS
4 MIN READ
'Special moment': Uganda upbeat despite loss at cricket T20 World Cup opener
Uganda's debut at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup ends in a heavy loss against Afghanistan.
'Special moment': Uganda upbeat despite loss at cricket T20 World Cup opener
Uganda National Cricket team head coach Abhay Sharma (C) holds a bat while talking to a player during a practice session. Photo: AFP / AFP
June 4, 2024

Afghanistan produced a dominant bowling and batting performance to thrash debutants Uganda by 125 runs in the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Monday.

Uganda skipper Brian Masaba took positives from the match despite the heavy defeat.

"Pretty special moment for us, hearing our national anthem and seeing our flag at the World Cup," Masaba said.

"Something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"First game at the World Cup, lot of nerves. Good to get that out of the way. We will look to come out and play better next game."

Quick wickets

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran laid the foundations for the win with an opening stand of 154 in Afghanistan's 183-5.

Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi dazzled with five wickets for just nine runs as Uganda were skittled for 58 in 16 overs.

"It was the kind of start we wanted as a team," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said.

"It does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset.

Afghanistan had looked poised for a massive total after Gurbaz's 76 off 45 balls which included four fours and four sixes.

Zadran was in similarly swashbuckling form, blasting 70 off 46 deliveries including nine fours and a six.

Gurbaz and Zadran's opening partnership was the second highest in men's T20 World Cup history, beaten only by the 170 by England's Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in 2022.

But when Gurbaz and Zadran fell in the space of four balls, Uganda were able to peg back Afghanistan.

Historic wicket

Masaba claimed a piece of cricket history for the East African nation after taking his country's first ever World Cup wicket, bowling Zadran in the 15th over to leave the score at 154-1.

Alpesh Ramjani then removed Gurbaz, who was caught by Riazat Ali Shah at deep square leg for 76.

Masaba claimed his second wicket, getting rid of Najibullah Zadran, who was caught at deep square leg by Dinesh Nakrani. Cosmas Kyewuta took the other two wickets.

Any hopes that Uganda's bowling fightback would spill into their innings were snuffed out by Fazalhaq in the first over.

Hopes dashed

After Uganda opener Ronak Patel creamed a four off Fazalhaq's first ball, the Afghan bowler hit back with two wickets with his next two deliveries, removing Patel and Roger Mukasa, to leave the Africans reeling at 4-2.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman then had Simon Ssesazi caught by Fazalhaq off a top edge for four as Uganda slumped to 8-3.

The wickets continued to tumble and Uganda were soon 18-5 in the fifth over.

Fazalhaq took the wickets of Masaba and Robinson Obuya, both caught behind, to complete his five-wicket haul before skipper Khan mopped up the tail by dismissing Bilal Hassan lbw and bowling Hendry Ssenyondo.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us