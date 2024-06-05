The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) issued thunderstorms and fog warnings to citizens living in mountainous and forest areas on Wednesday, saying the weather systems “could reduce visibility.’’

This comes barely two weeks after heavy rain triggered floods in the capital, Accra, leading to heavy traffic jams and commuters being stranded.

GMA warned that ‘’the rainstorm mentioned in the weather warning is already producing thunderstorms with rain over the eastern portions of the northern and transition sectors.’’

‘’Mist and fog patches will form over the mountainous and forest areas in the early hours of the morning, which will reduce visibility,’’ GMA added in the forecast.

Heavy rains have lashed the West African region in recent weeks, with authorities in neighbouring Nigeria warning 31 state governors to be on high alert.

In 2021, 150 people died in a fire at a petrol station in Ghana's capital, Accra, as they sought shelter from heavy rains and floods that sacked their homes.

