South Africa’s Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has announced his resignation following corruption charges.

Kodwa is accused alongside a yet-to-be-named government official of contravening Section 3 of PRECCA and Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, South Africa’s SABC reports.

Kodwa's office has yet to comment on these developments.

Thandi Mbambo, a spokeswoman for an elite police unit known as the Hawks, said the arraignment follows the “Zondo Commission recommendations on state capture."

Years long enquiry

The Zondo Commission was a judicial commission of inquiry led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tasked with probing corruption under Zuma's nine-year presidency.

It presented its findings to South Africa's incumbent leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in 2022.

South Africa’s News24 reports that Kodwa is held on accusations of taking 1.6 million rand ($85,000) in bribes in connection to contracts handed by the city of Johannesburg to upgrade and maintain the metro's software systems.

It comes at a delicate time for the ruling African National Congress (ANC), of which Kodwa is a senior member.

The ANC is holding talks to form a coalition government after the party suffered a serious setback in last week's general elections, slipping below 50 percent of the vote for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994.

Kodwa was among the ANC members expected to take up a seat in the National Assembly.

